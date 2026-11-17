Freeman Johnson, the nation’s oldest survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, died at his Massachusetts home on Saturday, his daughter said. He was 106.

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Diane Johnson told The Associated Press that her father died in Centerville, Massachusetts.

“It’s going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving,” Diane Johnson, 72, told the news organization. “He’s going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom.”

Johnson was among the last remaining survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack, when Japanese forces struck the U.S. naval base in Hawaii, killing 2,403 people -- including 2,008 members of the U.S. Navy -- and pulling the United States into World War II, People reported.

Johnson, at age 21, was one of the estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu at Pearl Harbor and was working on a boiler below the deck of the USS St. Louis when Japanese planes attacked that morning, according to the AP.

In an interview with the news organization in May, he said he did not hear or see the attack.

Freeman Johnson, who had been the country's oldest survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, has died, his daughter said. He was 106. Freeman, a U.S. Navy machinist aboard the USS St. Louis during the 1941 attack in Hawaii, died on Cape Code at his Centerville, Massachusetts, home the morning of Nov. 14. “He was very peaceful and went to sleep,” Diane Johnson said. “He went downhill the last week. He was a good man.” https://t.co/9FvfQGzy3z 📸: Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 16, 2026

“While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum,” Johnson said. “Couldn’t see anything, absolutely nothing.”

Freeman Kimball Johnson was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 11, 1920, according to U.S. military records. He moved to Waltham when he was 5 years old and joined the Navy when he was 19.

Freeman Johnson: The Massachusetts native was honorably discharged from the Navy on Dec. 28, 1945. (National Archives)

After finishing boot camp in Newport, Rhode Island, Freeman was stationed on the USS St. Louis in Norfolk, Virginia. The light cruiser would be taken to the Navy yard at Pearl Harbor.

The USS St. Louis managed to escape the attack without casualties or major damage, earning the nickname “Lucky Lou.”

And while Johnson did not see the actual attack unfold at Pearl Harbor, he did participate in several key events during World War II, according to the AP.

He served on the USS Iowa and helped prepare the battleship for transporting President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Johnson also witnessed the war’s end while aboard the Iowa, watching the Japanese surrender from his vantage point on the battleship’s mast on Sept. 2, 1945.

The actual signing took place a mile away in Tokyo Bay on the USS Missouri.

“I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table,” he told the AP. “It was all over. That was the end of the war. A bunch of us got together -- the war is over. Let’s go home.”

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Freeman Johnson ... a true American hero,” state Sen. Julian Cyr wrote in a social media post. “A resident of Centerville, it was an honor to have Mr. Johnson as a member of our community. His life spanned more than a century of our country’s history, and his experiences and service will not be forgotten.”

Jim Seymour, executive of the Veterans Outreach Center of the Cape and Islands, told USA Today that Johnson was “an amazing American legend.”

“He was very modest and humble but larger than life.” Seymour said. “(Johnson would have said that) he was just doing his job that day.”

Johnson said as much in an interview with the AP.

“Pearl Harbor just happened,” he said. “I can’t put it any other way.”

“He was very peaceful and went to sleep,” Diane Johnson told USA Today after her father’s passing. “He went downhill the last week. He was a good man.”

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