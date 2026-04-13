Gas prices: Where are the lowest and highest in the U.S.?

If you’ve filled up your gas tank recently, the price at the pump may come as a shock as the cost of a tank of gas ticks higher and higher and higher.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.125, according to AAA.

People living in the western part of the country, as well as Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., are paying the most on average, from $4.282 to $5.893 a gallon.

The cheapest gas is in the central part of the U.S. and Georgia, where the average is between $3.443 and $3.763.

California is where gas is the most expensive at $5.893 a gallon.

Oklahoma is where gas is the cheapest at $3.443 a gallon.

Premium gas briefly crested the $5 mark on April 12 at $5.003, but it went back to $4.996 on Monday.

A year ago at this time, the average cost for a gallon of regular was nearly a dollar cheaper at $3.189.

We still haven’t hit a record, and have just under a dollar to reach the $5.016 a gallon benchmark, which occurred on June 14, 2022.

Diesel is even more expensive, averaging $5.652 a gallon, but it hasn’t broken the record of $5.816 set on June 19, 2022.

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