Hundreds of chickens spill out across interstate after semi overturns

Troopers were busy early Friday, as a semi-trailer truck overturned, spilling hundreds of chickens onto Interstate 5, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. PT along the highway near Mounts Road, in the DuPont area of Pierce County.

“With hundreds of chickens across the roadway, traffic is getting by in the left lane while the scene is being cleaned up,” Trooper Kameron Watts said.

From around 1:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. PT, northbound I-5 traffic was down to one lane as troopers attempted to clear the scene. Just before 6 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed that all northbound lanes had reopened.

It was unclear how many chickens were killed or injured in the crash. The circumstances that led to the vehicle crash were also unclear.

