‘It’s good to be home’: Savannah Guthrie returns to broadcast; mother still missing

Savannah Guthrie has returned to the “Today” show after two months, while the investigation into her mother’s disappearance continues.

Guthrie, wearing yellow, which has become the symbol for her mother’s case, started the show saying, “We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home,” NBC News reported.

Her co-anchor Craig Melvin said, “Yes, it is good to have you home.”

She then said, “Well, here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news.”

CNN noted that they did not mention the details about her mother’s disappearance. The New York Times said that the broadcast proceeded as a typical episode, covering topics such as the Iran war, gas prices and college basketball.

In the second hour of the show, she entered Rockefeller Plaza, greeting fans and holding back tears as Jenna Bush Hager held her hand.

“You guys have been so beautiful,” Guthrie said. “I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers.”

Guthrie’s mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1 after last being seen the night before at about 9:45 p.m.

No motive or suspect has been identified in the elder Guthrie’s disappearance. The FBI has released doorbell camera footage of an armed and masked man outside her home the morning she was reported missing.

The family is offering up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery.

Monday’s show was the first time she had been back in front of the “Today” show cameras for a broadcast. She visited the set on March 5 and has posted several updates and pleas for information on social media, NBC News reported.

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