James Tolkan, ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Top Gun’ actor, dies at 94

Actor James Tolkan, who played memorable roles in the “Back to the Future” franchise and in “Top Gun,” died on March 26. He was 94.

Tolkan died at Saranac Lake, New York, his representative, John Alcantar, told USA Today. No cause of death was given.

“The news is sadly true about James,” Alcantar said in a statement. “James was a beloved professional who lived a good, full life.”

The “Back to the Future” website also published a brief obituary.

In the 1985 film “Back to the Future‚” Tolkan played Mr. Strickland, the vice principal at Hill Valley High School who calls Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) a “slacker,” which he also reserved for McFly’s father (Crispin Glover) and school bully Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson), USA Today reported.

“No McFly ever amounted to anything in the history of Hill Valley!”



Rest easy James Tolkan pic.twitter.com/O19x5J5W56 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 27, 2026

He reprised the role in “Back to the Future Part II” in 1989, and one year later in “Back to the Future Part III,” he returned as Strickland’s grandfather, Variety reported.

Tolkan was intimidating in the 1986 film “Top Gun” as Commander Tom “Stinger” Jardian. His wrath was particularly withering when he criticized Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) for displaying reckless behavior, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Son, your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash,” Tolkan’s character snarls in one scene.

James Tolkan has died at 94.

"Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." - Top Gun (1986)

This scene is a masterclass in movie shorthand. In seconds you get Maverick’s attitude, his history, how he flies, and the entire setup. And Tolkan absolutely nails it. pic.twitter.com/9jZkJtdsNg — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) March 28, 2026

Tolkan also played Napoleon and his look-alike in the 1975 film “Love and Death” and Numbers, a crooked accountant in 1990’s “Dick Tracy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tolkan was born on June 20, 1931, in Calumet, Michigan and attended Coe College and the University of Iowa, Variety reported. After a stint in the Navy, Tolkan traveled to New York and studied at The Actors Studio with Lee Strasberg and Stella Adler, the entertainment news website reported.

On stage, Tolkan portrayed salesman Dave Moss in the original 1984-85 Broadway production of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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