‘Jeffersons’ star Marla Gibbs, 94, shares photo during gym workout

When it comes to being physically fit, Marla Gibbs is still movin’ on up.

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Gibbs, who played maid Florence Johnston in 217 episodes of “The Jeffersons” from 1975 to 1985, shared a photo on Instagram as she worked out at the gym, People reported.

“At my age it’s easy to just lay in bed. Then I remember … as long as I’m breathing, I still have a chance to enjoy life. It’s Never Too Late!!!,” Gibbs wrote, a nod to memoir, "It’s Never Too Late," which was released in late February.

Gibbs also starred as Mary Jenkins on “227,” which aired from 1985 to 1990.

[ Marla Gibbs has scary moment during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony ]

Gibbs received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in July 2021.

In her memoir, Gibbs shared details about the brain aneurysm -- followed by a stroke -- that nearly killed her in 2006, People reported.

“Sharing my story hasn’t been easy, but it is a blessing,” wrote on social media recently. “And I’m grateful to have been able to tell it in, hope (that) it informs and improves the lives of others. God has a plan and it’s never too late to fulfill that purpose.”

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