Joe Lieberman, former US senator, Al Gore’s running mate in 2000, dead at 82

Joe Lieberman, a four-term U.S. senator from Connecticut and the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000, died Tuesday. He was 82.

>> Read more trending news

Lieberman, the first Jewish candidate on the national ticket of a major party when he ran on the ticket with Al Gore, died in New York City, The Washington Post reported.

The cause of death was complications from a fall, Lieberman’s family said in a statement.

Breaking news: Joseph I. Lieberman, the doggedly independent four-term U.S. senator from Connecticut who was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000, becoming the first Jewish candidate on the national ticket of a major party, died at 82. https://t.co/QAowaD6l6p — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2024

“Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life in the public interest,” the family said.

Lieberman’s brother-in-law, Ary Freilich, told The New York Times that Lieberman’s fall occurred at his home in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. He died NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, according to the newspaper.

Lieberman was a fiercely independent senator and the first major Democrat to criticize then-President Bill Clinton for his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, The New York Times reported.

In August 2000 he was named the vice presidential candidate for Gore.

During his career in the Senate, Lieberman supported abortion rights, environmental protection, gay rights and gun control, the Post reported.

But he also supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the war that followed.

Sara and I grieve with Hadassah and the entire Leiberman family on the passing of our beloved Joe Leiberman.



Joe was an exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.



In my very first meeting with him… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 27, 2024

Democrats in Connecticut rejected his bid for a fourth term in 2006, but he ran as an independent and returned to Congress as he also received support from Republicans, according to the newspaper.





© Cox Media Group