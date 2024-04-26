Kansas high school baseball team accused of killing chicken; season suspended pending investigation

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. — Law enforcement is investigating after there was an allegation that the varsity baseball team killed a chicken on a field before an away game on Saturday in Valley Center, Kansas.

The Valley Center Police Department said that a Valley Center High School employee spoke with a Valley Center school resource officer on Monday. The employee told the resource officer that there was an allegation made that members of the varsity baseball team killed a chicken on the field before leaving for an away game a few days before, according to KSN-TV.

The allegation claimed that it was varsity baseball players and coaches involved in the killing of the chicken, according to KAKE.

Valley Center High School sent families a notice on Monday that the season would be suspended due to the animal cruelty investigation, KWCH.

“The Valley Center High School varsity baseball season has been suspended due to an active law enforcement investigation. High school administrators were alerted to an incident of possible animal cruelty involving the entire Hornet varsity baseball team and the entire coaching staff on USD 262 property. Immediately upon learning of the incident, high school and district leadership notified the appropriate authorities and suspended the season. A decision regarding the remainder of the baseball season will be made pending the outcome of the investigation,” the school’s statement said, according to KAKE.

Police were able to confirm that a chicken was killed, the news outlet reported.

Information about any possible charges has not been released.

