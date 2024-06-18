‘La Dolce Vita’ actress, Anouk Aimée dies

French actress Anouk Aimée has died. She was 92.

Aimée was a French film star whose career covered seven decades, appeared in Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” and Claude Lelouch’s “A Man and a Woman” among countless others, The Associated Press reported.

“A Man and a Woman” earned Aimée a Palme d’Or ad Cannes, a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. The film won the Oscar for the screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.

Fellini said Aimée “represents the type of woman who leaves you flustered and confused — to death,” saying that she was among film’s “great, mysterious queens,” such as Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich and Joan Crawford, the AP reported.

Aimée was born in 1932 and was given the name Nicole Françoise Florence Dreyfus to parents who were also actors. She was discovered while walking down a Paris street when she was only 13 while she was on the way to the movie “Double Indemnity” with her mother.

She changed her name, using Anouk from “The House Under the Sea,” which was her first film, and Aimée, or loved in French, from “The Lovers of Verona,” her first lead role.

Aimée was married four times — Edouad Zimmermann, Nikos Papatakis, Pierre Barouh and Albert Finney. The last was her longest marriage, lasting from 1970 to 1978.

She died Tuesday morning “surrounded by her loved ones,” according to her agent Sébastien Perrolat, who did not say how she died.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati posted to social media, “We bid farewell to a world-famous icon, to a great actress of French cinema who took on roles for some of the biggest names, such as Demy, Lelouch and Fellini,” Reuters reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group