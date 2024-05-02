Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers

During an era when concert tickets can go for hundreds if not thousands of dollars, Live Nation is offering select shows for $25 a ticket for a limited time.

Starting on May 8, Live Nation is holding “Concert Week” where it releases tickets at a steep discount.

The tickets are on sale at only $25 for as long as they list and will have fees tacked on.

According to the Live Nation website, more than 5,000 shows are part of the deal.

The list of performers includes:

311

21 Savage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Ajbr

Alanis Morissette

Avril Lavigne

Bashfortheworld

Blink-182

Bret Michaels

Brooks & Dunn

Bryson Tiller

Bush

Cage the Elephant

Caifanes & Café Tacvba

Celeste Barber

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire

Cigarettes After Sex

Cody Jinks

Cole Swindell

Creed

Dan + Shay

Dane Cook

Dashboard Confessional

Deep Purple

Dierks Bentley

Dita von Teese

The Doobie Brothers

Drive-by Truckers

Feid

Five Finger Death Punch

Grupo Firme

Gunna

Halestorm & I Prevail

Hank Williams Jr.

Hootie & the Blowfish

Iron Maiden

Jacob Collier

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

John Fogerty

Jordan Davis

Justin Moore & Randy Houser

Kidz Bop Kids

Kings of Leon

Korn

Lainey Wilson

Lawrence

Limp Bizkit

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

Maggie Rogers

Maren Morris

The Marías

The Marley Brothers

Maroon 5

Maxwell

Megadeth

Meghan Trainor

Missy Elliott

The National and the War On Drugs

Needtobreathe

New Kids On The Block

Niall Horan

Outlaw music festival

P!Nk

Pitbull

Parker McCollum

Peso Pluma

Pixies and Modest Mouse

The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sam Hunt

Sammy Hagar

Santana and Counting Crows

Sarah McLachlan

Sean Paul

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads

The Smashing Pumpkins

Staind & Breaking Benjamin

Stone Temple Pilots & +live+

Styx & Foreigner

Sum 41

Third Eye Blind

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tim McGraw

Tk Kirkland

Train & REO Speedwagon

Two Door Cinema Club

Tye Tribbett

Vampire Weekend

Whiskey Myers

Whitney Cummings

While tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8, some people will have early access. T-Mobile customers will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. ET on May 7. Same goes for Rakuten and RBCxMusic Early Access customers.

Hilton Honors Members can use points to get tickets starting on May 8.

For more information visit Live Nation.

