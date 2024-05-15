Man dies after stabbing himself several times at Home Depot

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he stabbed himself several times at a Home Depot store in western New York, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the home improvement store on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit, north of Rochester, WHAM-TV reported.

According to Irondequoit police, surveillance video and witness accounts showed that the man bought a utility knife at the store and then cut himself several times while standing in an aisle, WHEC-TV reported.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the television station.

According to a news release from the Town of Irondequoit, there was no threat to the public.

It was unclear what led to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, WHAM reported.

