PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Police in California have arrested a mother and daughter in a 4-year-old cold case after a man’s decapitated head was found near Foresthill, California.

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Mary Fitzmaurice, 45, is accused of killing her father, Paul Fitzmaurice Jr., 73. Her mother, Georgia Fitzmaurice, 75, is charged as an accessory to his death.

Police alleged Mary Fitzmaurice killed her father with “a dangerous and deadly weapon” between Sept. 16 and Sept. 28, 2022, in Citrus Heights, California, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The victim’s head was found in a trash bag by a woman walking her dog, USA Today reported.

For years, police did not know who it was because of advanced decomposition. DNA testing later identified the head as Paul Fitzmaurice.

Police said his wife and daughter never reported him missing and had been receiving his California Public Employees’ Retirement System pension as if he were alive.

“Through that investigation, we discovered that Gwen and Mary had kept up the facade to family and friends that Paul was still alive,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said.

“Those family members, when we spoke to them, had been told by the wife and the daughter that he was still alive and he was suffering from some substance abuse issues, he was being a recluse, and he would disappear for days at a time.”

A search of the family’s property, which was about 40 miles from where his head was found, turned up no other remains.

The women were arrested last week by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Fitzmaurice was arrested on suspicion of homicide, while her mother was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

Officials said they believe Mary Fitzmaurice killed her father and Gwen Fitzmaurice helped her daughter dispose of his remains, KCRA reported.

“The physical evidence and forensic evidence that we do have lead us to believe that we can establish the exact cause of death of Paul,” Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said, according to KCRA. “We’ve determined that Mary was the one who inflicted the fatal blows.”

No motive was provided, and other than Paul Fitzmaurice’s head, no other remains have been found.

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