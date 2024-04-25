Trending

Recall alert: 17K Mario Kart ride-on racer cars recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mario Kart car

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of Mario Kart ride on racer cars. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 17,500 Mario Kart ride-on race cars.

The CPSC said the car’s acceleration pedal can get clogged with debris and can get stuck, even after a driver removes their foot from the pedal.

The car looks like a real-life version of Mario’s vehicle from the racing video game. It is red, white and blue with the letter “M” in the center of a circle on the front.

They were sold online and in stores such as Target, Walmart, Macy’s, GameStop and Amazon from October 2022 through January 2024 for about $400.

Only cars with specific date codes are part of the recall.

The racer has an eight-character alphanumeric date code on the bottom of the vehicle. It has a format of XXXXVEO1.

Vehicles with the following codes are part of the recall:

  • 1752VE01
  • 1782VE01
  • 1952VE01
  • 2242VE01
  • 2352VE01
  • 2852VE01
  • 0583VE01

Mario Kart cars currently being sold are not recalled, the CPSC reported

If you have the recalled vehicle, you’re being told to stop using it and reach out to JAKKS Pacific for a free repair kit. You can call the company at 855-602-5464 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

