Trending

Recall alert: 23K Nissan LEAF vehicles recalled; batteries can overheat during Level 3 charging

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Nissan Leaf display. Nissan is part of the Renault Nissan Alliance.

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Some Nissan LEAF vehicles have been recalled because the battery can overheat. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nissan North America, Inc. recalled 23,884 LEAF vehicles.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recalled cars had a Level 3 quick charging port. The lithium-ion batteries could overheat during Level 3 charging.

The recall affects some 2019 through 2020 LEAF vehicles.

Nissan tells owners not to use the Level 3 quick charging option until dealers update the battery software.

Owners will receive a letter alerting them to the issue and a second letter when the software update is available, probably in November, the NHTSA said.

LEAF owners can call Nissan directly at 800-867-7669. The internal number for the recall is R24B2.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!