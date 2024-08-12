Trending

Recall alert: 33K Toyotas recalled over weight capacity designations

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Toyota logo

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 33,800 Toyotas have been recalled. (Oliver Hoffmann/eyewave - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 33,800 Toyotas over an issue with the vehicles’ maximum weight capacities.

Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that the label on the vehicles that says how much they can carry may have the wrong information on them. The amount listed on the label may be too high and could increase the risk of a crash.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

  • 2023 GR Supra
  • 2024 4 Runner
  • 2024 Corolla
  • 2024 Grand Highlander
  • 2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid
  • 2024 Land Cruiser Hybrid
  • 2024 Tacoma
  • 2024 Tacoma Hybrid
  • 2023-2024 BZ4X
  • 2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid
  • 2023-2024 GR Corolla
  • 2023-2024 GR86
  • 2023-2024 Highlander
  • 2023-2024 Highlander Hybrid
  • 2023-2024 Prius
  • 2023-2024 Prius Prime
  • 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid
  • 2023-2024 Tundra
  • 2023-2024 Tundra Hybrid
  • 2023-2024 Venza Hybrid
  • 2023-2025 Crown
  • 2025 Camry Hybrid

The vehicles have Gulf States Toyota accessories.

The fix for the issue is simple. Recalled vehicles will get a new label from GST for free after Sept. 16. You can also call GST directly at 800-444-1074. The internal recall number is 24R2.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!