Trending

Recall alert: 443K Toyotas recalled due to lighting failures

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Blue logo of Toyota Hybrid car close-up. Toyota car in the showroom.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles. (speed300 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 443,400 Toyotas because of an issue with the vehicles’ lighting system.

Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that some 2022 to 2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles can allow moisture to seep into the reverse light assemblies, causing the lights to fail.

Dealers will replace both reverse light assemblies and repair the wire harnesses as needed. The work will be done for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after June 30, but can call Toyota at 800-331-4331 for more information. The company’s internal recall numbers are 24TB06 and 24TA06.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!