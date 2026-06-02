Recall alert: Cheese bread sold at Costco, Walmart recalled amid salmonella concerns

A Michigan company has issued a voluntary recall of some of its frozen cheese breads due to the possibility that they could be contaminated with salmonella.

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According to a notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website on Monday, Champion Foods LLC of New Boston is recalling selected single and double packs of its Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread brand.

The product was distributed and sold nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, PDI/Hy-Vee and other major retailers.

Champion Foods Recalls Some Batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/Mz59LtVwj5 pic.twitter.com/IwtcGW3Cgk — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 1, 2026

Champion Foods’ announcement comes after a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to salmonella concerns. According to the notice, the milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer that provides a seasoning blend used in the Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread product.

The company said that no illnesses have been reported, and that routine testing has not revealed evidence of salmonella.

“However, we are taking action out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers,” Champion Foods wrote in the notice.

The single packs of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread carry a UPC code of 8 70375 00511 1, while the code for the double packs is 8 70375 00509 8. “Sell by” dates are listed on the notice.

Consumers with questions can contact Champion Foods LLC directly by email at info@motorcitypizzacompany.com.

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