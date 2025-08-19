Trending

Recall alert: Dollar General recalls Clover Valley Instant Coffee; may contain pieces of glass

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An image of an instant coffee jar over a Dollar General Store
Recall alert Dollar General has recalled Clover Valley Instant Coffee. (FDA and Adobe Stock)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dollar General Corporation is recalling three lots of its Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to potential glass contamination.

Read more trending news

The recall affects 8-ounce packages of Clover Valley Instant Coffee with UPC 876941004069, specifically lots L-5163, L-5164, and L-5165, with best by dates in December 2026, the Food and Drug Administration said.

These products were sold between July 9-21, 2025, in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Vermont
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

The recall was initiated after a customer reported the potential presence of glass in the coffee.

Ingesting glass fragments can cause serious injuries, including damage to teeth, lacerations of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine, according to the FDA.

Dollar General has advised customers to discard the affected coffee and contact them for a full refund.

Dollar General is actively investigating the source of the glass contamination and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this issue.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News