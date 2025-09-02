Recall alert: Ford recalls 100K Rangers for air bag issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling 100,900 Ranger trucks from model years 2024 to 2026 due to a defect in the side curtain air bags that may cause them to tear during deployment, violating federal safety standards.

The recall affects vehicles where the side curtain air bags could contact the B-Pillar inner reinforcements, leading to potential tears during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford will install protective shields on the recalled pickups at no cost to the owners.

Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by Sept. 8, 2025. Further communication will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is anticipated to occur in December 2025, the NHTSA said.

Ford has assigned the recall number 25C41 to this issue. Owners with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.

