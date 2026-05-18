Recall alert: Straus ice cream recalled due to potential presence of metal

PETALUMA, Calif. — A California dairy company has issued a voluntary recall for five ice cream flavors over concerns that some tubs of the desserts could be contaminated with pieces of metal.

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In a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Straus Family Creamery of Petaluma issued the recall to retailers in 17 states.

The warning applies to its vanilla bean, strawberry, cookie dough, Dutch chocolate and mint chip flavors with specific “best-by” dates in late December 2026.

The Dutch chocolate recall was for a quart tub, while the vanilla bean, cookie dough and mint chip flavors affected were packed in pint containers. The strawberry flavor affected by the recall was produced in quart and pint containers.

Straus did not reveal how many tubs of ice cream were affected, other than noting that “a small number of production runs” were affected.

The lots were shipped to retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

The products had been on store shelves since May 4. Straus said that no injuries had been reported.

The company said that consumers who have bought the recalled product should discard it. Straus also noted that the product should not be eaten or returned to the point of sale, the FDA said.

Customers who want to receive a voucher to redeem for a replacement product at their local retailer should visit https://www.strausfamilycreamery.com/recall/

Those consumers with questions or seeking support can contact Straus Family Creamery at support@strausmilk.com or 1-707-776-2887, Monday–Friday, 12:30 p.m.–8 p.m. PT.

“Food safety and product quality remain top priorities for Straus Family Creamery,” the company said in a news release. “The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution and has implemented appropriate corrective actions.

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