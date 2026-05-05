Recall alert: Utz recalls Zapp’s, Dirty brand chips over salmonella concerns

Utz has recalled two brands of chips over concerns of salmonella contamination.
The recall affects Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips, the Food and Drug Administration said.
The alert was issued after the company was notified that a seasoning with dry milk powder, which came from California Dairies, Inc. and came from a third-party supplier, may have salmonella. The seasoning tested negative for contamination before it was used, but Utz still recalled limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty chips out of an abundance of caution.
There have been no reports of illness connected to the chips, according to the FDA.
The recall affects the following items:
1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, UPC 83791272917
Batch code and best by
- 26030070101, 3-Aug-26
- 26036070102, 10-Aug-26
- 26043070101, 17-Aug-26
- 26052070103, 24-Aug-26
2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, UPC 83791272924
Batch code and best by
- 26029070104, 3-Aug-26
- 26044070104, 17-Aug-26
- 26045070104, 17-Aug-26
- 26058070104, 31-Aug-26
8oz Zapp’s® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, UPC 83791272931
Batch code and best by
- 26024070105, 27-Jul-26
- 26024070104, 27-Jul-26
- 26029070104, 3-Aug-26
- 26030070104, 3-Aug-26
- 26037070105, 10-Aug-26
- 26038070105, 10-Aug-26
- 26044070105, 17-Aug-26
- 26045070105, 17-Aug-26
2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, UPC 83791520148
Batch code and best by
- 26030070104, 3-Aug-26
- 26031070104, 3-Aug-26
- 26031070101, 3-Aug-26
- 26038070102, 10-Aug-26
- 26038070103, 10-Aug-26
1.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct), UPC 83791010144
Batch code and best by
- 26030070101, 3-Aug-26
- 26031070101, 3-Aug-26
- 26036070102, 10-Aug-26
- 26037070102, 10-Aug-26
2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip, UPC 83791520162
Batch code and best by
- 26052070103, 8-Aug-26
2.5oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, UPC 83791192208
Batch code and best by
- 26058070104, 31-Aug-26
8oz Zapp’s® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, UPC 83791192246
Batch code and best by
- 26058070104, 31-Aug-26
- 26059070104, 31-Aug-26
2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, UPC 83791520094
Batch code and best by
- 26059070104, 31-Aug-26
The chips were sold at retailers nationwide. No other Utz products are being recalled.
If you have the recalled chips, you should not eat them and throw them away, the FDA said. If you have any questions or would like a refund, contact Utz at 877-423-0149.
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