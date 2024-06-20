Rite Aid closing 27 more stores: See the list

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close more of its stores after filing for bankruptcy last year.

The company shared its plans in a court filing Monday as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. The impacted stores are in Michigan and Ohio.

The closures come on top of 154 earlier announced by the company.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and the impact of opioid-related lawsuits.

The new stores to be closed were identified in court records as:

Michigan:

37399 6 Mile Road in Livonia

G4033 Fenton Road in Burton

4519 Richfield Road in Flint

936 East Ludington Ave. in Ludington

1998 Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte

603 East Savidge St. in Spring Lake

6026 Lapeer Road in Burton

3880 Wilder Road in Bay City

2985 Main St. in Marlette

107 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms

640 North Milford Road in Milford

15411 Southfield Road in Allen Park

Ohio:

2148 Lake Ave. in Ashtabula

1816 East Second Street in Defiance

3527 Canfield Road in Youngstown

218 Chestnut St. in Coshocton

1805 South Limestone St. in Springfield

3402 Clark Ave. in Cleveland

3362 Navarre Ave. in Oregon

2434 West Laskey Road in Toledo

1560 Parkman Road NW in Warren

1895 West State St. in Alliance

242 Lincoln Way West in Massillon

722-740 South Main St. in Bowling Green

8130 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg

1502 Executive Drive in St. Marys

530 West Market St. in Tiffin





