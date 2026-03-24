‘Rocket Man’ pulled over on Florida interstate after reports of missiles mounted on truck

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Motorists on Interstate 4 in Central Florida are accustomed to defensive driving tactics, but a truck carrying what looked to be a pair of missiles was startling.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded on Sunday after receiving calls from concerned drivers about a motorist driving a Ford pickup with two “missiles” mounted on the back of the vehicle.

The man troopers referred to as “Rocket Man” was pulled over near the interstate on State Road 39 in Plant City, located about 25 miles east of Tampa.

The concerns of other motorists proved to be a dud.

“Later determined to be plastic devices used for show and events, all was determined safe with a strong suggestion on how better to transport the articles!” the FHP wrote on Instagram.

Troopers determined that the projectiles were safe, WTSP reported. The amused troopers even snapped a selfie with the “missiles.”

The driver of the truck was not cited in the incident, although troopers suggested that the projectiles should be more discreetly transported, WTSP reported.

"#NeverADullMoment in #Tampa‚" the FHP’s hashtags at the end of the Instagram post noted.

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