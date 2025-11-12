Starbucks announces Red Cup Day

Starbucks is once again bringing back one of its holiday traditions.

Customers who order a “handcrafted holiday beverage” on Nov. 13 will get a free 16-ounce reusable red cup on the day dubbed appropriately enough Red Cup Day.

The following beverages are part of the promotion:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Sugar Cookie Latte

Sugar Cookie Breve

Gingerbread Chai

Gingerbread Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Holiday and Fall Cold Foams

Protein Cold Foams

Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffee are not included in the offer, which is only available at participating locations.

Customers can order any size of holiday or fall beverages in hot, iced or blended forms to get the red cup.

Yvonne Chan designed the look of this year’s cup.

“The design is inspired by the little moment of magic you feel when you step into a Starbucks from the cold outside,” Chan said in a news release. “With the hand-drawn sketch, I tried to capture the feeling of something crafted by one person for another.”

Once you get your cup, you can bring it back, or any reusable cup for that matter, and get a 10-cent discount. Rewards members get double stars when using a reusable cup.

Earlier this month, the coffeehouse rolled out the viral, limited edition glass Bearista that retailed for $29.95 and was made for cold drinks.

They were in such a limited supply that there were long lines and sometimes fights breaking out, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Starbucks responded to the craze, saying the cup “exceeded even our biggest expectations.”

“We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

They can be found in one place, the secondary market, such as eBay, where the $30 cup is going for way more than its sticker price - as low as $70 and as high as hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

