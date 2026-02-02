Super Bowl 60: Deals and freebies

While the big game will be taking center stage on Sunday, there are deals and freebies you can score as you watch the Super Bowl.

The deals are subject to participation, so as always, check with locations near you to see if they’re taking part.

You will also want to check back to see if any new deals have been added to the list.

7-Eleven: Buy one whole pizza, get a second for $3, 20 chicken tenders or wings for $20 at Raise the Roost locations and $10 off first-time orders of $20 or more through 7NOW delivery.

Applebee’s: 20 free boneless wings with a $40 online order with code SBWINGS26

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: 50 wings for $50 for dine-in or takeout (Mashable)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Large Big Game Pizza and 3 lbs boneless or 30 bone-in wings for $55.

Buffalo Cafe and Hurricane Grill & Wings: 10% off party platter with $50 or more purchase using code SB2026. Orders must be placed online before Feb. 6. (FranchiseWire)

Carl’s Jr.: Free Hangover Breakfast Burger on Feb. 9 for rewards members.

Denny’s: 10% discount on any online order of $30 or more with promo code CHAMP10N. (Woman’s World)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: $10 off orders of $55 or more with code BIGGAME10 when preordered by Feb. 3.

Dog Haus: 15% off tab if you make a pick before the game and it is correct.

Fazoli’s: Free pizza with the purchase of a family meal for rewards members. (Mashable)

Hooters: Football party pack for $70 to $90, or the Quarterback Sack for $100 for to-go or delivery.

KFC: 20 wings for $20 for rewards members.

Noodles & Company: Buy a catering pan of pasta online, get a free catering dessert tray with code SB26WIN.

White Castle: $5 off Crave Case with coupon.

Information gathered from FranchiseWire, Woman’s World, Mashable, unless otherwise noted.

