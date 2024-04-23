T-Pain, family victim of hit and run

ROSWELL, Ga. — T-Pain says he and his family’s SUV was part of a hit-and-run crash Monday in Roswell, Georgia.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. when a driver hit the back of his family’s vehicle before driving away, according to a police report obtained by WSB-TV.

T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, was not driving but he said he, his wife and his road manager were in the SUV as it was being operated by his driver. The driver told police he had a back injury and difficulty breathing after the crash, so an ambulance took him to a hospital for treatment.

“That was the worst part. It wasn’t even the wreck,” T-Pain said on Instagram. “Thank God I’m alive but still. I know times are hard for a lot of people... But I don’t know if you were drunk, if you ain’t paid your insurance or what.”

Police said found the Chevy Tahoe that had been in the accident. It had heavy damage to the front, deployed air bags and the smell of alcohol inside. Police said they found an empty Corona bottle and several other full beer bottles. A passport and receipts were also found in the Tahoe, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies went to a home based on an address found on a receipt and met with a man whose name was on the passport found in the vehicle. When officers spoke with Rene Galvan, they said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and couldn’t stand up straight. When he took a breathalyzer test, police said he had a .154% blood alcohol concentration level. The legal limit in Georgia is .08%

Galvan was charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, following too closely and possession of an open alcohol container, WSB reported.

