Target pledges to keep key Back-to-School supplies at 2024 prices

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Summer break has just started for some students, but stores are already getting ready for the Back-to-School shopping season.

Target, as it prepares for the rush of parents buying notebooks, No. 2 pencils and scissors, said it will keep prices on key school supplies the same as last year.

The retailer said it has a list of the 20 must-have items that all add up to less than $20.

Target will have more than 1,000 Back-to-School items that will be $5 and under. The list includes a $5 backpack and outfits that start at that price point.

At the same time, the company is once again offering its School List Assist, where shoppers can find their child’s class, shop what is listed, choose their delivery method, and then check out.

Amazon announces Prime Day details

Teachers are not being forgotten as there will be what Target calls “teacher essentials,” which start at $3.50 and include storage, markers and décor.

There will also be the return of student and teacher discounts as well as Target Circle Week, which starts on July 6 and runs through the 12th.

College students have deals of their own, including bedding and tech accessories that start at $10.

