Teen in critical condition after shooting near Six Flags Over Georgia

AUSTELL, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting at a popular suburban Atlanta theme park, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, officers from the Cobb County Police Department were assisting with crowd control near the entrance to Six Flags Over Georgia after several fights had broken out among patrons on the 2024 opening day at the theme park.

The crowd of between 500 and 600 people became “unruly” as people were exiting the park at about 6:15 p.m. EST, WSB-TV reported.

According to the GBI, “multiple people” began shooting, with some bullets striking an unoccupied Cobb County Police Department patrol car. Officers pursued people from the area from which the shots were fired and one officer fired his weapon.

The teen was hit by gunfire, according to the GBI. The boy was taken to Grady Hospital for his injuries and was listed in critical condition, WSB reported.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

Police recovered a handgun near the shooting victim, according to the GBI.

No officers were injured during the incident. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting and will submit findings to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, agency’s news release stated.

