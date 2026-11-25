You may have planned every part of the Thanksgiving dinner down to the last pea, but what if you forgot something integral to the meal, like the rolls?

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You may be able to run to the store and get what’s missing, but it may be closed or have limited hours.

As always, check local locations to confirm if they are open.

What’s open:

What’s closed:

Some restaurants may be serving on Thanksgiving, but not all, so you’ll want to check before heading out, Business Insider suggests.

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