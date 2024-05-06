‘Tough decision’: Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigns, cites mental health

The reigning Miss USA has stepped down.

Noelia Voigt posted to Instagram on Monday that, “Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

In the caption of the lengthy statement, she wrote to “never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

Voigt was crowned as Miss USA on Sept. 29, 2023, before going on to compete for Miss Universe in November, USA Today reported.

The Miss USA organization said Voigt, who represented Utah, was “the essence of a transformational leader and a force for good. As an Interior Design student, her dream is to establish her own design firm and host a TV show, where she gives back to families in need of a home makeover.”

She had competed in the Miss Alabama USA pageant and was named first-runner-up in 2022 and 2023, but then competed as Miss Utah, the “Today” show and AL.com reported.

Voigt was the first Venezuelan-American to be crowned Miss USA.

The organization released a statement to USA Today supporting Voigt in her decision to step down, writing, “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

The First Runner Up was Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz.

In addition to serving as Miss USA, Voigt attended the University of Alabama and the National Design Academy UK. She is a licensed esthetician and is a children’s book author, “Today” reported.

The next Miss USA Pageant will be held on Aug. 4.

