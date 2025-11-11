Trending

Veterans Day: Freebies and deals

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Veterans day. Honoring all who served. November 11 with american flag
Veterans Day (Wahyu - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nov. 11 is the day set aside to honor our nation’s Veterans and their service to our country.

To thank them for their sacrifice, former and current members of the military can enjoy discounts and even free items from companies across the country.

Read more trending news

Veterans Day evolved from Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I. The Allies and Germany signed the agreement to end the war on Nov. 11, 1918, to stop fighting at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the Department of Veterans Affairs explained.

Armistice Day became a federal holiday in 1938, with the name changed to Veterans Day in 1954, History.com said.

As always, you should check with local businesses to make sure they’re participating. It is more than likely that you will have to show a military ID, a military dependent card, a Veteran ID Card or a DD214 to show your proof of military service, USA Today reported.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News