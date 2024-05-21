‘Waking up a wife’: Hailie Jade Scott, Eminem’s daughter, announces marriage

Hailie Jade Scott, the daughter of rapper Eminem, announced that she married longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony.

>> Read more trending news

Scott, 28, shared photographs of her big day in an Instagram post on Monday, writing that she was “Waking up a wife this week.”

The influencer and McClintock became engaged last year, E! Online reported.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt,” Scott wrote in her Instagram post. “Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

The couple met while attending Michigan State University, People reported. They announced their engagement in February 2023 after six years of dating, according to the magazine.

Scott is the daughter of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and Kim Scott.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 15-time Grammy Award winner attended the ceremony, in Battle Creek, Michigan, according to E! Online. The newlyweds were surrounded by family and friends at the ceremony.

TMZ reported that Eminem and Scott enjoyed a father-daughter dance at the ceremony.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Eminem through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group