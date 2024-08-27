News helicopter finds missing boy while reporting on missing boy

A missing 9-year-old boy in Brooklyn was found when a news helicopter saw a child who fit the description sitting on the family’s rooftop.

When the NYPD reported a missing child Thursday in Brooklyn, CBS News New York sent their helicopter to the scene, but what they didn’t realize is that it would play a crucial role in finding the boy.

