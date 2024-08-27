Weird News

News helicopter finds missing boy while reporting on missing boy

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aerial drone View of sprawling Tampa Bay Skyline, Florida Aerial drone View of sprawling Tampa Bay Skyline, Florida. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Univ)

A missing 9-year-old boy in Brooklyn was found when a news helicopter saw a child who fit the description sitting on the family’s rooftop.

When the NYPD reported a missing child Thursday in Brooklyn, CBS News New York immediately sent Chopper 2 to the scene,...

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, August 22, 2024

When the NYPD reported a missing child Thursday in Brooklyn, CBS News New York sent their helicopter to the scene, but what they didn’t realize is that it would play a crucial role in finding the boy.

Watch the video of the helicopter spotting the boy as the search was underway.

Chopper finds kid who was reported missing after he didn't show up for school

A New York City elementary school student was found with the help of a CBS New York chopper. The boy was reported missing when he didn't show up for school and when the helicopter was flying over his building, they noticed him lounging on the roof.

Posted by CBS Mornings on Saturday, August 24, 2024


©2024 Cox Media Group

Latest National News

