WOKV on location: A look inside traffic management center

First Alert Weather: Not as hot with lower humidity overall. We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. This weekend will be seasonally hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. An isolated shower or storms may develop late in the day/evening on Sunday. Memorial Day will feature a few afternoon showers storms.

House Republicans pass President Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and program cuts after all-night session. Speaker Mike Johnson defied the skeptics and unified his ranks to muscle Trump’s priority bill to approval early Thursday.

Police in Washington, DC say two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested.

The East Beltway construction project on Jacksonville’s northside is going to take even longer before it’s completed. The interchange reconstruction project is now expected to be done by spring of next year, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. That would be nearly ten years to the day construction started.

INDEPTH: Hampton Ray with the Florida Department of Transportation talks about coordinated local traffic services, how responses to traffic crashes are managed, and how road development projects are planned and executed (like the First Coast Expressway, Shands Bridge, etc.).

BAYMEADOWS FOLLOW-UP: A recent tragedy involving a pedestrian & child fatally struck on Baymeadows Road has prompted discussions from City Councilman Joe Carlucci on how that area might be better secured for pedestrians. Hampton Ray from the FDOT discusses how this process is handled for locally owned roads, state roads (like Baymeadows Road, SR 152), to determine where and how crosswalks and intersection controls are implemented.

FDOT Community Outreach Specialist, and WOKV traffic alumnus Jacob Pickering returns to Jacksonville’s Morning News to discuss how FDOT monitors all the major traffic routes, and how their outreach office engages the community on transportation project developments.

