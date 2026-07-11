15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat capsized in southern Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — A tourist boat returning from an island trip in southern Vietnam capsized on Saturday, killing 15 Indian visitors, state media reported.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, authorities were quoted as saying.

Eyewitnesses told VN Express that nearby boats rushed to the scene and began pulling passengers from the water, before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other rescue agencies arrived. The rescue was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported, adding there were big waves in the area.

Twenty-one people were rescued, and all the dead were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand is one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations. Hon May Rut island is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Phu Quoc. They're known for their white-sand beaches and clear waters and draw millions of domestic and foreign tourists each year.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear and an investigation was underway.

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