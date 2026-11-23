SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele identified three soldiers from the Central American country killed while fighting gangs in Haiti and pledged that troops who want to leave the troubled Caribbean country could do so immediately without facing reprisals.

The three who died Friday are Lt. Cristian Daniel Palacios Santos and Cpls. Emerson Alexander Zepeda Zelada and Wilber Manuel Serrano Medina.

Bukele wrote Sunday night on X that the two corporals were trying to dislodge a grenade from a drone as its battery was about to run out. They died when the grenade exploded.

“It was not possible to steer the drone toward a completely safe area for it to crash,” Bukele said, adding that Serrano Medina held the drone off the ground as Zepeda Zelada manually disarmed the grenade.

“They were fully aware of the immense risk they were taking, yet they chose to act to protect others. And they succeeded,” Bukele wrote.

Palacios Santos was killed in the same incident, but Bukele provided no details about how he died.

He did say, however, that Palacios Santos was admired for taking control during a “critical moment” in an operation in which some contractors allegedly retreated.

“He acted with speed and determination, managing to save several lives, including those of his own colleagues,” Bukele wrote Sunday night on X. “We all applaud his bravery.”

He didn't identify the contractors.

The Salvadoran soldiers were among 2,500 deployed to Haiti last month after four of their own went missing when they were attacked on Oct. 18 deep in gang-controlled territory. They haven't been found.

Bukele said that his government would award the families of the three soldiers killed last week $200,000 in addition to a monthly income.

He also stressed that any soldier who wants to leave Haiti immediately may do so “without fear of reprisal and without concern that their return might jeopardize the mission, as many of their comrades have volunteered to relieve anyone who wishes to be relieved.”

Salvadoran troops have come under increased scrutiny as experts and the U.N. note they are operating in a largely unilateral way, but thousands of Haitians recently demonstrated to support Bukele.

The agreement between Haiti and El Salvador hasn't been made public.

“There is no information on the scope and limits of its mission, nor on its accountability mechanisms,” according to a report published Monday by NAL Human Rights, a Netherlands-based consulting company focused on Central American issues.

It noted that regardless of what that deal stipulates, Salvadoran and international laws require that El Salvador’s armed forces comply with human rights and humanitarian laws, and that the Central American country and the International Criminal Court have jurisdiction to prosecute Salvadoran military personnel if they are accused of war crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity.

The deaths of suspected gang members come as local and international forces fight powerful gangs entrenched in Martissant, a community located in a key corridor that links Haiti's capital to the country's western and southern regions.

More than 70 suspected gang members have been killed since last week as the battle in Martissant continues, police have said.

It is the first major operation in Martissant in the more than five years that gangs have controlled it.

As Haitian police and others continue to battle gangs in Martissant, a U.N.-backed gang suppression force said it killed several suspected gang members on Sunday as part of ongoing operations in Tabarre and Cite Soleil, located in Port-au-Prince, and in the central town of Gros Morne.

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