BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — The military government in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday postponed presidential and legislative elections until November 2028, extending its promised yearlong transition to civilian rule by roughly two years.

The decision came on the first anniversary of the coup. The military seized power on Nov. 26, 2025, three days after general elections, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and interrupting the electoral process before official results were announced. Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias had both claimed victory.

New presidential elections had initially been scheduled for next month. Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said last month that conditions were not in place for December elections but gave no alternative date.

Transitional President Gen. Horta Inta-a set the elections for Nov. 26, 2028, in a decree published Thursday by the presidency and seen by The Associated Press.

The decree said the technical, material and financial conditions needed to organize credible elections were not in place. Holding the vote without meeting legal and operational requirements could undermine its transparency, inclusiveness and credibility, as well as public confidence in the process, it said.

The postponement follows a military-organized August referendum in which voters approved constitutional changes that expanded presidential powers and reduced the size of the parliament.

Ousted President Embaló, who has been living in exile in Morocco, had said he intended to run in the December elections. However, the military government last month barred him from returning to the country, citing security and public order concerns.

Guinea-Bissau, a small Portuguese-speaking country in West Africa, has endured repeated coups and attempted coups. It's also a transit hub for cocaine bound for Europe.

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