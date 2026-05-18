Israeli troops begin intercepting vessels from a flotilla trying to breach the Gaza blockade

ANKARA, Turkey — The Israeli military began intercepting several boats on Monday morning that are part of a flotilla attempting to break the Gaza blockade.

More than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris last week in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their journey to Gaza's shores.

The organization’s livestream showed activists aboard several vessels putting on life jackets and raising their hands before a boat carrying troops approached. Israeli troops wearing tactical gear boarded the ship, and the livestream abruptly ended. Many of the ships are currently off the coast of Cyprus.

An hour prior to the interception, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called activists to “change course and turn back immediately.”

“Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: another so-called “humanitarian aid flotilla” with no humanitarian aid,” the Foreign Ministry posted on X. The Israeli military declined to comment on the ongoing operation.

On April 30, Israeli forces intercepted more than 20 boats from a flotilla near the southern Greek island of Crete, initially holding about 175 activists. The incident drew protests and condemnation from several countries and raised questions about what any nation can legally do to enforce a blockade in international waters. Israeli officials said they had to act early because of the high number of boats involved.

Israel took two of the activists — a Spanish-Swedish citizen of Palestinian origin, Saif Abukeshek, and Brazilian citizen Thiago Ávila — back to Israel where they were interrogated and detained for several days. The activists accused Israel of torture, which Israel denied. Brazil and Spain condemned Israel for "kidnapping" their citizens. The two were deported from Israel on Sunday.

Organizers say the latest efforts involved a regrouped fleet following Israel’s interception, joined by additional boats. Nearly 500 activists from 45 countries were taking part.

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