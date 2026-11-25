NAIROBI, Kenya — Jailed Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie was on Wednesday found guilty of assault and cruelty to children in a new case, following the deaths of more than 400 people who allegedly starved to death after he told his followers to fast until they met Jesus.

Mackenzie, who was sentenced to 200 years in prison on Nov. 7 over the murder of 190 children and one adult, will now be sentenced for the new charges on Dec. 17.

He was charged at a court in the coastal city of Mombasa alongside 11 of his followers, while 24 other people were acquitted.

Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir emphasized the need to distinguish the parents’ responsibility from the religious beliefs they held, saying religion wasn't an excuse for subjecting children to cruelty.

The six children cited in the case were allegedly required to fast before their parents so they could meet Jesus first. Those who attempted to escape or secretly eat or drink were tied up, beaten and locked up.

Mackenzie is also facing separate radicalization charges, with a judgment expected on Thursday.

He founded the Good News International Church, which operated in the coastal town of Malindi for years before he instructed his followers to relocate to an isolated, vast ranch known as Chakama in 2020.

In 2023, a relative raised the alarm after family members who had moved to the ranch went missing. The concerns prompted authorities to launch investigations and a search operation, which uncovered more than 400 bodies buried in shallow mass graves across the vast property.

Dozens of malnourished members of the church were rescued, with some recounting how Mackenzie had instructed them to fast until death so that they could meet Jesus.

Mackenzie was arrested and charged with murder, cruelty to children and radicalization. He has denied the charges, maintaining that he didn't force anyone to fast.

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