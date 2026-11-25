MADRID — Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran national who fought his mistaken deportation, arrived in Spain on Wednesday after voluntarily leaving the United States, potentially ending a defining saga of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Ábrego García was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 and deported to a Salvadoran prison in what an official later called an "administrative error." His departure to Spain follows months of legal wrangling as he battled the administration's drive to deport him to Africa.

“The U.S. government may be the most powerful government in the world, but justice can still prevail,” Ábrego García said in a statement released Wednesday. “In this case, despite everything they tried to say, every obstacle they put in my way, and every attempt to shame me, justice prevailed under this administration in a way that many people never thought was possible.”

Ábrego García didn't speak to reporters after landing at Madrid’s international airport and raised a fist as he entered a van.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, a Virginia-based attorney representing Ábrego García, called the move “a temporary departure.”

“Mr. Abrego Garcia has many options to return to the United States as the husband of a U.S. citizen spouse and the father of a U.S. citizen child. We don’t expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritize reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Ábrego García would decide where to settle for the next two years to wait out the remainder of the Trump administration, the attorney said. Ábrego García's immigration status in Spain wasn’t immediately clear.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday night that he self-deported to Spain as part of a removal order and that he didn’t receive any incentives and won’t be allowed back into the U.S.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a post on X that he was “delighted” about Ábrego García’s departure, listing a familiar litany of allegations for why he should be deported, including that he was a gang member, an accusation that Ábrego García has repeatedly denied.

Ábrego García's deportation in early 2025 came as the Trump administration was ramping up its immigration crackdown, promising to deport 1 million people annually.

Through an infusion of billions of dollars approved by U.S. Congress, the administration later supercharged its immigration enforcement capabilities, growing its cadre of immigration officers, expanding detention capabilities and pushing to deport an increasing number of people.

He was fighting against a second deportation to a series of African countries proposed by DHS officials.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.