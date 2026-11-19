President Donald Trump has met with China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, saying the three are "making history" and promoting their time together as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Trump said the U.S., Russia and China are “uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used.”

Experts, however, kept expectations low for major breakthroughs. The leaders concluded their talks after more than an hour.

Before the three-way meeting began on Thursday, the U.S. president had a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi — his third substantial meeting with him this year.

The Latest on Thursday's developments:

Xi said China, the U.S. and Russia should maintain regular high-level exchanges

Xi said that as the world faces ongoing conflicts, the international community expects major powers to do more to encourage talks, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The Chinese leader called for establishing mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention to minimize misjudgments. He said China, Russia and the U.S. should continue to encourage parties to conflicts to sit down and talk and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Xi also said the countries should abandon the “Cold War mentality” and enhance economic and trade cooperation, and not pursue decoupling.

He said global energy security faces severe challenges, and the three nations can strengthen communication to safeguard the stability of energy supply chains, CCTV reported.

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