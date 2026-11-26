KAYAR, Senegal — Baye Coura Diop barely survived his first attempt to reach Europe from Senegal in a wooden fishing boat. The overcrowded pirogue lost its way and he spent 15 days adrift, with only seawater to drink, he said.

On his second and third attempts, he narrowly escaped arrest by Senegalese authorities. Yet he is determined to try again and has already paid the smuggler as he awaits their green light to leave.

“Half of my friends are in Europe,” said Diop, 23, sitting on a beach surrounded by empty nets and pirogues abandoned by owners who have left for Spain. “Fishing does not work anymore. There is nothing to do here.”

Despite millions of dollars spent by Europe to reduce the number of departures from West Africa, Diop and many others believe that leaving is their only option to find work and build a better life.

Legal routes to Europe are largely out of reach for ordinary West Africans, who face some of the world's highest visa rejection rates, strict documentation requirements and invasive checks. Thousands attempt the Atlantic crossing each year in rickety fishing boats, taking a route so dangerous it has been dubbed "Barcelona or die."

More than 29,000 people, mostly from Senegal and the Gambia, have reached Spain's Canary Islands this year, according to Spanish authorities. A record 16,000 arrived in November alone — three times the number recorded in the first half of the year.

The spike in arrivals has become political fodder on the campaign trail ahead of Spain's general election on Sunday. Conservative Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo and far-right Vox candidate Santiago Abascal have regularly pointed to the migrant boats as proof of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s failed immigration policies.

The arrivals mark a sharp increase from last year, when 17,000 people reached the islands as Senegalese authorities intensified European-funded surveillance, reducing departures. Earlier this week, the Senegalese navy said they intercepted five pirogues carrying a total of 974 people in a single day.

But surveillance is not enough to deter desperate young people, fishermen said. Several pirogues have left Kayar under cover of darkness in recent weeks, taking advantage of favorable conditions before winter brings rougher seas.

When the fish disappear, so does the future

Around 75% of Senegalese are under 35, and most are either unemployed or working in the informal sector with no financial security. Senegal is grappling with a heavy public debt burden, soaring living costs and widespread poverty. Medical care is expensive and paid for out of pocket.

Diop's fishing town, Kayar, is one of the main departure points for Europe. Fishing is central to Senegal's economy, accounting for 3% of GDP and supporting around 50,000 direct and 500,000 indirect jobs, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

But the fishing industry is being hit by climate change and competition from foreign industrial trawlers, mostly from China, Russia and Turkey, operating in Senegalese waters.

European companies have also contributed to overfishing through demand for fishmeal and fish oil, as well as regulatory loopholes — environmental groups documented the practice of registering vessels under third-country flags to bypass regulations.

“It’s the industrial boats — the government allowed them to fish, but they don't respect the limits and come where the small pirogues are supposed to fish,” said Ngagne Cisse, secretary-general of the association of returned migrants. “It has been going on for a long time, and now we are seeing the consequences.”

Cisse, 42, said fishermen earned a decent living when he was young. He was among the first to reach Spain on a pirogue in 2006, but was deported back to Senegal. Conditions for fishermen have worsened since then.

“There is no more fish left for us,” he said.

Promises of change, but little hope

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was elected in 2024 on a pledge to improve the living standards of ordinary Senegalese, including by reviewing fishing permits for foreign companies. But fishermen say nothing has changed.

“The new authorities said they would put an end to this. That is what we were expecting, but since then, we have seen nothing,” Cisse said. "If you emigrate, it’s because you’ve run out of options.”

The number of people who have died trying to reach Europe across the Atlantic remains unknown. Between 2022 and 2025, deaths and disappearances increased by 95 per cent on this route. The International Organization for Migration has recorded more than 6,500 deaths since 2020, but that figure is widely believed to be only a fraction of the actual toll. Many shipwrecks go undocumented, leaving no trace of those aboard.

Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish migrant rights organization, documented over 26,000 people who have gone missing or died since 2020.

Among the missing is the husband of Falla Dionne, 24. He left home in July 2022, telling her he was going to Mauritania for work. Their son was just three months old. A week later, his parents told her he had boarded a pirogue bound for Spain. She has not heard from him since.

“In the beginning it was very difficult, I missed him a lot,” a tearful Dionne said. “But recently I have started to pull through.”

She said she does not blame her husband for leaving, even though it broke her heart.

Despite his disappearance, she is preparing to make the same dangerous journey. She has saved enough to pay a smuggler and is waiting for the right moment to leave. She plans to leave her son with his grandmother, who has been his main caregiver since Dionne’s husband disappeared and she began working in a hair salon.

The families left behind — and those ready to follow

While the Atlantic route to Europe can be deadly, the potential financial rewards remain a powerful draw. Families with relatives in Spain can afford to renovate their homes or build new ones, and pay for medical care when someone falls seriously ill.

Diop, a 23-year-old fisherman, lives in his mother’s house with 20 family members. He and his older brother have each tried to migrate three times over the years, paying about 400,000 CFA francs ($669) for each attempt.

“My future does not lie in Senegal, because the work is hard. You work a lot to earn very little,” he said. “When you want to help your family, you have to work a great deal to earn a significant amount.”

He added: “Honestly, it’s not easy to even think about marriage because it requires money. So, as for my future? Well, I’m already looking ahead to Spain.”

Diop’s mother, Sally Ndiaye, said she dreads waking each morning, afraid that one of her sons may have left. Yet she financed their previous attempts with community loans. From her window, she can see a new house being built next door, paid for by her brother-in-law, who made it to Spain.

“Life here is just so difficult,” she said. “I no longer try to stop him from leaving. I pray to God to guide him in peace … so that we might help one another. It is poverty that drives this: out of compassion for their parents, they want to help them — and that is why young people risk their lives.”

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Associated Press writer Suman Naishadham in Madrid, Spain, contributed to this report.

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