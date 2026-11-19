SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for aiding in the declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Han was convicted for aiding ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol in legitimizing the decree by securing its endorsement at a Cabinet meeting.

The court on Thursday ruled that prosecutors had not sufficiently proven the case.

Han's case will now be sent back to the Seoul High Court, which sentenced him to 15 years in prison in May.

But the Supreme Court upheld a four-year prison term for Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, on corruption charges including stock price manipulation and bribery.

Han and Kim, both currently imprisoned, did not attend the ruling.

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