SHENZHEN, China — President Donald Trump departs Wednesday for China, where he will participate in a historic trilateral meeting with that country's president, Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a time when much of the world has been on edge because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran and the transformations wrought by artificial intelligence.

The president has signaled that he wants to take an improvised approach to his time in Shenzhen, China, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It's a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump's aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be part of the trilateral meeting. Still, the president said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump said. “We’re going to have a good meeting on that.”

But Trump's time in Asia has been sideswiped by a series of digital service outages in the U.S., raising concerns about people's ability to check their email, fly on airplanes or keep their bank accounts safe.

Speaking to reporters from Manila on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that there's “zero evidence” that the outages are connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

Rubio said that some of the outages may have occurred because of patches to vulnerabilities identified by AI, which can create a “short-term disruption.” But Rubio also said the public should rely on the statements given by the companies involved in describing what happened.

Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though neither event has been confirmed beyond the U.S. president's own musings.

“I don’t know, but I would. If it’s available, I would do that,” Trump said Tuesday about talking on the sidelines with Putin.

Trump said “we'll see what happens” on the prospect of meeting with Kim, whose nuclear arsenal is a threat to the U.S. and its allies in Japan and South Korea. Trump said the North Korean leader would like to meet.

Rubio clarified on Wednesday that Trump was “serious” about meeting with Kim as a way of resolving tensions with North Korea. But he suggested no meeting was currently scheduled between Trump and Kim for Thursday.

“I’m not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow,” Rubio said. “I’m just saying that" the president "is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term.”

Trump may have a reunion with Imelda Marcos

The U.S. president starts his day in the Philippine capital, Manila, where he may have a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the former first lady, whose son is now president. Trump is having lunch with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Presidential Palace.

Famed for her lavish shoe collection, Imelda Marcos knew Trump decades ago through the New York City party scene. During the 1986 “People Power” uprising, her husband, Ferdinand, was ousted as the Philippines' strongman leader. The meeting with the now 97-year-old former first lady depends on her doctors' approval.

Trump on Tuesday met with leaders of the Quad alliance in Manila, signed a trade statement with Thailand and was feted at a formal dinner with Southeast Asian leaders.

Trump plans to depart in the afternoon for Shenzhen, and he expressed excitement about the arrival ceremony that awaits him.

“I am the guest of President Xi and I hear we’re going to have quite a landing,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

The U.S. president on Thursday will participate in the APEC summit and then hold his meeting with Xi and Putin, before then returning to the U.S.

What's on the agenda for Trump's meetings with Xi and Putin

The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America's largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of concern as the U.S. president has been less welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

His tariffs that were intended to curb China's trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world's dominant manufacturer, which for the second straight year will have exported $1 trillion more in goods than what it imported.

On Tuesday, Xi met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and they agreed to further reduce tariffs on each other's goods. Carney has cultivated tighter economic ties with China and the European Union in response to strains in Canada's relationship with Trump, who at times has said he wants to make the country America's 51st state.

Questions about how to handle AI also loom over the summit. The technology is viewed as key to unlocking faster economic growth, but its rapid development has meant it poses national security risks and could be beyond human control.

Trump's close tech industry ally Jensen Huang was recently removed as the CEO of Nvidia after he admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has denied that she was a spy, yet the affair raised concerns about how China has been able to access Nvidia computer chips to develop its own AI models that are competing with the U.S.

When asked this week why the U.S. had not been more aggressive in cutting off China's access to advanced computer chips, Trump said there were differences of opinion inside his administration and that “We have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them.”

Both Russia and China have provided support to Iran after Trump launched a war there in late February to halt that country's development of nuclear weapons. The war has pushed up inflation and slowed global growth as energy prices have swung in response to each escalation and every pause in the conflict.

Trump has said he intends to talk about the Iran war and efforts to reduce nuclear weapons. He said he does not plan to bring up Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own. Taiwan is the leading manufacturer of advanced computer chips, including those designed by U.S. companies.

Still, Trump expects that Xi will push him on Taiwan's sovereignty.

“I’m sure he’ll raise it," Trump said. “I won’t have to raise it.”

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Price reported from Manila.

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