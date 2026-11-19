THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The top United Nations court is delivering its judgment Thursday on whether Myanmar committed genocide in a brutal offensive against the Rohingya nearly a decade ago that forced hundreds of thousands of the mainly minority Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019, asking it to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to put an end to any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.

Myanmar has defended its military campaign, calling it a legitimate counterterrorism operation that did not amount to genocide.

The judgment comes while the World Court also is handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine.

“Genocides have similarities in how they are committed so this decision will have an impact on other cases,” said Melanie O’Brien, a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia.

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in northern Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court will have to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya “in whole or in part.”

About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox's Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.

Gambia has asked for reparations for the Rohingya, including ordering Myanmar to grant them full citizenship and the right to return home.

The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but even if it grants Gambia's request in full, it has no way to enforce it beyond reporting noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council.

A finding of genocide would be the first time the International Court of Justice has passed such a judgment. In 2007, the court said that Serbia “violated the obligation to prevent genocide” in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, when Bosnian Serb forces murdered some 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys in the Bosnian town.

Judges at The Hague-based court have also been asked to weigh in on other allegations of genocide.

South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the genocide convention during its offensive in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies. That case is years from completion.

Ukraine also has a case pending against Russia. Shortly after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv accused Russia of fabricating genocide claims against Ukraine to justify the attack.

Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya human rights activist who fled Myanmar as a young child with her mother in the 1990s, said the demands in the Myanmar case are rooted in her community’s desire for recognition and dignity.

“Because so far, we’ve just been pushed around into this limbo state,” she said. “It’s been almost 10 years now that Rohingya have been living in very, very precarious conditions across the Asia-Pacific.”

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Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

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