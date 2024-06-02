Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for carjacking an elderly couple in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Ormond Beach Police said they arrested a woman accused of trying to carjack an elderly couple.

The police department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Exxon station, 1622 North U.S. Highway 1, around 10:50 a.m.

Marvette Perry, 36, from Jacksonville, was arrested after attempting to forcibly take a car occupied by an elderly couple, police said.

Police said officers found one of the car’s passengers holding onto Perry’s leg, preventing her escape.

The news release said a nearby good Samaritan drew his firearm to ensure the safety of those involved but put it away once he saw that Perry wasn’t reaching for a weapon and otherwise reminded her he was armed until officers arrived.

Perry resisted the arrest but was secured and taken into custody, police said.

Perry faces charges of carjacking, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, resisting an officer without violence, records show.

Chief Godfrey said, “Our officer’s quick response, the bravery of the good Samaritan, and the resilience of the elderly couple were instrumental in preventing a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.”

