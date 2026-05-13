76ers fire Daryl Morey as president and keep Nick Nurse as coach

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers fired president Daryl Morey on Tuesday and decided to keep Nick Nurse as their coach after the team was swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 76ers were easily ousted by the New York Knicks to end Morey's sixth season in charge, and the organization quickly decided that someone else would lead the basketball operations department.

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement that he and Morey had spoken and decided it was time for a fresh start.

Bob Myers, the former Golden State Warriors general manager, will lead the search for Morey's replacement and will oversee the department in the interim.

“To our fans, your frustration and disappointment are understandable and warranted,” Harris said. “We have fallen well short of our own expectations and failed to deliver in the way this city deserves. That bothers me deeply and I have confidence in Bob to establish a path forward for our franchise.”

The Sixers went 270-212 in the regular season under Morey but just 28-26 in the postseason, failing to advance past the second round. They returned to the playoffs this season after missing them for the only time in Morey's tenure in 2024-25, when they went 24-58.

Myers built the Golden State teams that won NBA championships in 2015, ‘17, ’18 and '22. He worked as a commentator at ESPN after leaving the Warriors before joining Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in October 2025 as president of sports.

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