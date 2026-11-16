The Atlantic Coast Conference has issued half-game suspensions for Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark and North Carolina defensive back Greg Smith III, along with fines and public reprimands for the schools following an on-field brawl between the teams at the end of Saturday night's game.

The ACC announced the penalties Monday morning, saying “the unsportsmanlike behavior displayed was unacceptable” and the suspensions are in accordance with NCAA rules for fighting. Clark and Smith, both starters, will sit out the first half of Saturday's games; the Cardinals host Pittsburgh while the Tar Heels visit Virginia.

The league didn't specify the amount of the fines for each school and said it would have no further comment.

The suspensions come as the Cardinals (7-3, 6-2 ACC) try to stay in the chase for a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game as the only two-loss team in the league standings. The Tar Heels (5-5, 2-4) are attempting to become bowl eligible in NFL coaching icon Bill Belichick's second season in Chapel Hill.

Clark leads the Cardinals in tackles (74) while tallying 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Smith is fourth in tackles (56) for the Tar Heels with a team-best three interceptions.

The brawl began as Louisville knelt out the final seconds of a 16-14 road win, with Tar Heels defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and Cardinals offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III continuing to jostle in a testy exchange on the final snap.

More players stepped in and tempers flared, escalating into multiple skirmishes and players in pileups spreading across the field before the teams were eventually separated.

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