CANTON, Ohio — Legendary Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor is among the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 52 players to advance in the voting process for consideration for the Class of 2027.

The Jaguars said in a news release that during Taylor’s 11 years in Jacksonville, he “ran for 11,271 yards and 62 touchdowns on 2,428 carries (4.6 avg.) as well as 286 receptions for 2,361 yards and eight touchdowns.”

Also up for Hall of Fame consideration once again is Torry Holt, who played for the Jaguars during the 2009 season but spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Rams.

Last year, former Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was among 52 Modern Era Players up for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

PFHOF said, “Under the Hall’s revised bylaws, Players no longer are distinguished as Modern-Era or Senior.”

Tony Boselli became the first Jaguars player to be enshrined in Canton in the PFHOF’s Class of 2022. Boselli, an offensive lineman for Jacksonville from 1995 to 2001, was elected in his sixth consecutive time as a finalist for the honor.

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Boselli was joined in the Class of 2022 by Jacksonville native and Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler.

Photos: Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 8 members Former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler talks to the press during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announcement on February 10, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PFHOF said the next step in the selection process comes when the list of 52 players is trimmed to 25 semifinalists.

“Eventually, 15 Candidates will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI: 13 Players, one Coach and one Contributor,” PFHOF said.

The Hall of Fame’s selection committee will select the Class of 2027 in advance of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 14. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast and enshrined in Canton in August.

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Cox Media Group