Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) are ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) in their only scheduled prime-time game of the season.

The Jaguars will be wearing the throwback “Prowler” jerseys for Monday Night Football.

Adding to the specialness of the moment, Monday is also QB1’s birthday: Trevor Lawrence turns 26.

Meanwhile, #DUUUVAL will be graced by the presence of both Kelce brothers, as Chiefs tight end Travis takes the field and Jason is part of the broadcast crew for ESPN.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “We can’t hide from the fact that, hey, it’s ‘Monday Night Football.’ This is great. They obviously put this game on the schedule for a reason. We’ve earned the opportunity. But it’s one of those that you got to go take it. Nothing’s going to be given to us.”

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Check back here for live updates during the game and watch CBS47 and FOX30 for LIVE postgame coverage from Everbank Stadium.

